Senate Urges Suspension Of 5G Network Deployment In Nigeria

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to suspend the planned deployment of the fifth-generation (5G) network in Nigeria pending the resolution of all issues thrown up by the new technology.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Uche Ekwenife (PDP, Anambra Central) at plenary yesterday in Abuja.

Adopting the motion, the upper legislative chamber mandated four of its standing committees, Communications; Science and Technology; ICT, and Cybercrimes, to wholly investigation the newest advancement.

The Anambra lawmaker expressed concern over the uncertainty surrounding whether or not the 5G network has been launched in Nigeria.

She said this will continue to fuel the speculations and rumours concerning the deployment of 5G network and its faster effect on the citizen of Nigerian.

The panels, led by the Communications Committee, are to report back in four weeks.