Senate Vows To Probe NDDC Over Alleged Financial Recklessness

The senate committee on Niger Delta affairs says it will probe the interim management committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), no matter the intimidation.

The committee said in its response to an allegation made by Kemebradikumo Pondei, acting managing director of the commission.

The lawmakers were accused of inserting over 500 non-existent projects in the commission’s budget.

But speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Peter Nwaoboshi, chairman of the committee, said Pondei’s allegations are nothing but “mere fabrications.”

“We are responding to the allegations of the IMC to correct the misrepresentation. If they claim that some 1000 jobs were given to any Senator, we challenge the IMC members to compile the list of these contracts and publish them,” Nwaoboshi said.

“Also, the EFCC, police or ICPC should be reached to investigate those claims instead of blackmailing anybody.

“If members of the IMC know that their hands are clean, they don’t need to panic or resort to blackmail which would not in any way deter the already mandated investigative committees of the national assembly from carrying out their legitimate assignments.

“IMC must be ready to submit itself for a thorough investigation by committees already assigned for that by both chambers of the national assembly.

“The allegations of balkanisation of budget just came because the IMC members were asked to appear before the ad hoc committee to answer questions.

“The national assembly has the right to appropriate and carry out oversight functions on the Niger Delta ministry, and the NDDC. So, no amount of intimidation or blackmail will stop us.”