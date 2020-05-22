Senior LG Officials Absent From Work As Zulum Visits Boko Haram Hotspots

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has vowed to take punitive measures against errant council officials who were absent from duty during a government monitoring exercise.

Several senior officials of six Local Government Areas were reportedly not on seat during a surprise visit by the Governor on Wednesday.

The Governor paid a surprise visit to Chibok, Konduga, Bama, Askira/Uba, Damboa and Gwoza local governments; LGAs known to be hotspots for Boko Haram attacks.

According to reports, Zulum was left surprised at the council secretariats by the absence of the officials.

