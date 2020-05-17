SERAP Asks Buhari To Ban Car Perks For Presidency, Ministers

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to follow the ‘Namibia example’ by issuing an order to ban the purchase of new cars by the presidency and ministers.

Recall that some days ago, Namibia’s president Hage Geingobon reportedly imposed a five-year ban on buying of new cars for top politicians and government officials in order to redirect the funds to fight COVID-19 in his country.

Also Read: Stop Violating People’s Rights: SERAP Warns Wike

SERAP urged him to “use the savings from this ban to support students of tertiary institutions across the country to reduce the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown on them and their parents.

The advocacy group also urged President Buhari to encourage lawmakers and state governors to use the savings to pay workers, pensioners and support tertiary students.

See the post below: