Seun Kuti Lambasts Instagram Denying Him ‘Blue Tick’

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has come out to lambast Instagram for denying him verification on his page.

Read Also: Actress Ini Edo Celebrates 9m Followers On Instagram (Photo)

Speaking via his official Instagram page,he stated that he doesn’t really need their verification as he is already ‘ancestor verified.’

“Fuck Instagram. Especially Instagram Nigeria!! I see ur nonsense.

It’s always hell to promote my business. Always denying approval or taking forever. Never reaching the specified amount of people when they eventually approve even though I’m charged.

“Refusing to update my follower numbers. I am not phased tho I still need you yeye platform for now. Quick story, my ex PR @drebelking says let’s get u verified. I said these people won’t verify me. Lol.

“She says don’t say that and she takes my passport and does all to apply for verification and they reply that I am not the kind of person/page they verify.

“Listen just approve my ads for my business cos there is nothing dangerous about that as for your blue tick, I am ancestors verified.”