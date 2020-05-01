Seun Kuti Mourns Tony Allen Who Played In Fela’s Band

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti is today mourning Tony Allen who played in his and that of his father Fela Kuti’s bands.

Taking to his page, Kuti shared a video of the late Allen writing;

”Waking up to the most disastrous news. First Uncle Manu now Uncle Tony. These 2 men played together with me in my coming out concert in Dakar in 2004.

”Uncle Tony was always available to me and even tho we had our differences, there was never anything but love and respect.

”Uncle Tony was an enigma. A pure artist and fierce competitor( in his own way)! I love and miss u baba. Rest In Peace. #getthesax”