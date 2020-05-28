Seun Kuti Refutes Claim That Tony Allen Co-created Afrobeat With Fela

Seun Kuti has slammed claims that Tony Allen co-created Afrobeat music with his father late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Reports had claimed the deceased Allen was a co-created of Afrobeat music which Fela is popular for.

Reacting to the reports, Seun Kuti debunked the claims in an interview with Lekan Animashaun.

“Fela composed all his music, including the drum patterns”, Lekan said.

Sharing a video showing Lekan, Seun Kuti wrote: “When I heard the lies by journalists that Tony Allen co-created Afrobeat, I had to call the only living witness to the creation of the music and I asked him a simple question, who composed all the parts of the music and here was the legendary Lekan Animashaun’s straight forward answer. Case closed”.