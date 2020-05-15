Seun Kuti Shares Old Newspaper Of Gambari Backing Execution Of Dele Giwa

By
Valerie Oke
-
Ibrahim Gambari
Ibrahim Gambari

Nigeria’s new chief of staff to president Muhammdu Buhari may have gotten himself more foes than he could ever imagine barely one week after assuming his new office.

Popular afro-beat singer, Seun Kuti has just dug an old archive of the new CoS where in he was quoted as supporting the execution of late Ken Sarowiwa who was a popular Nigerian writer, television producer and environmental activist during his lifetime.

He was sentenced to death by the late military junta, Sani Abacha.

The popular singer shared the piece on his official Twitter handle on Friday, 15th May.

He wrote:

“NA OGA GAMBARI, OUR NEW CHIEF OF STAFF TALK SO O. NAIJA YOUTHS, KNOW YUR HISTORY AND KNOW YUR RULERS ✊🏿ALUTA.”

