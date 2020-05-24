Seyi Law Slams Troll Over His 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Instagram Account

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law was recently trolled for joining other celebrities in creating a social media account for their kids.

The troll made his comment after the comedian took to the platform to share details of how the account of the 3-year-old was hacked.

The comedian slammed a follower who questioned why he opened an Instagram account for his own daughter.

The comedian went further to make a video addressing the situation as he pointed out that he owed no one an explanation for the account he created for the child.

See Post Here:

See Video Here