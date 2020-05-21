Seyi Shay Breaks Internet With New Bedroom Photos

Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share some risqué photos of herself which have garnered stunning comments.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer told her fans that she is coming for everything.

Well, she stayed true to her words as fans were greeted by the sight of the scantily clad singer.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the singer shared two eye-popping photos in which she struck different poses on her bed.

The singer left little to the imagination as she showed more skin than usual, giving her fans a better view of her derrière.

See the photos below: