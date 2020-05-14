Seyi Shay Showers Praises On All Women For Their Hardwork

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Seyi Shay says a woman can be in the worst position possible and the only thing she would be saying is that “I will figure it out.”

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she said such women always find a way out.

She then went ahead to challenge women to keep striving in spite of a thing life throws at them.

“A woman can be in the worst position possible & the only words you’ll hear from her is “ill figure it out” & I promise u shes gonna find a way! To all u women, ur hard work does not go unnoticed. Keep striving!”