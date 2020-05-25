Shade Okoye Celebrates 43rd Birthday In Style (Video)

It is no longer news that billionaire’s wife, Shade Okoya is a lover of luxurious living.

This is more evident on the occasion of her 43rd birthday ceremony as she had a full Halley installed in her sitting room just for the special day.

Celebrating the event amid ban on social gathering, friends and close family were treated to a beautiful reception at the expanse sitting room of the billionaire Industrialist.

Shade is married to billionaire industrialist, Alhaji Razak Akanni Okoya and the union has produced four children.

