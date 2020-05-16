Shehu Sani Advices Taraba Govt To Lockdown State

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has commended the Taraba State Government over its efforts in combatting the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

Recall that on Friday, Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku revealed that all the COVID-19 patients in the State have been discharged.

The Governor revealed that the pending cases in the State are the 88 almajris, whose result are being expected.

Reacting to this news, the former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that the Governor should lockdown the State in order to prevent new cases from emerging.

