Shehu Sani Advises People Donating Their Building As Isolation Centre

Former Kaduna central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has advised people who are donating their buildings as isolation centres to government to first consult with their neighbours before taking such move.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said this is necessary because if things go wrong, they would be at the receiving end while the building donor gets commendation.

He wrote: “Before you donate your unoccupied building to the Government to be used as Isolation Center, be courteous and consult with your neighbours. They are at the receiving end when things go wrong, while you take the glory and the commendation for doing good.”