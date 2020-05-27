Shehu Sani Backs Executive Order On Financial Autonomy

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for signing Executive Order No. 10.

This order seeks to facilitate the implementation of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary as enshrined in section 121 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker on his Twitter handle called for support for the order.

He expressed that previous attempts to grant such autonomy has been sabotaged by speakers of state assemblies who acted in the interest of their states Governors.

