Shehu Sani Commends FG Over Payment Of Withheld ASUU Salaries

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has commended the federal government decision to pay members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) their withheld salaries.

Recall that some months ago, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered that the withheld salaries of the striking lecturers be paid with immediate effect.

In a new development, it has been reported that the lecturers have been paid.

Reacting to this report, the former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that the decision to bow to the demand of ASUU is commendable.

He wrote:

The decision by the FG to bow to the demand of the striking ASUU lecturers and pay them their withheld salaries is commendable.