Shehu Sani Congratulates Ibrahim Gambari On Appointment As Buhari’s COS

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as the new chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Professor Gambari was appointed on Wednesday to replace late Abba Kyari who died from COVID-19 complications.

Also Read: I Report Only To Buhari, Not The Public, Says Gambari

The former lawmaker from Kaduna, joining a long list of public figures to congratulate the former foreign affairs minister on his new appointment, expressed that the new Chief of Staff needs more boxing gloves and prayer than protection from COVID-19.

See his tweet below: