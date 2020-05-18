Shehu Sani Mocks Buhari For Making U-Turn On His National Broadcast

Former member representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the national assembly, Shehu Sani has come out to mock president Muhammadu Buhari for making a u-turn over his national address earlier scheduled for Monday, 18th May.
Read Also: BREAKING: Buhari Will Not Be Addressing Nigerians Today – Adesina
Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the former lawmaker inferred that the president made the u-turn over perceived anger from the masses.
He wrote: “Baba wanted to come out and talk to you,he peeped through the Window,instead of each of you holding a notebook and a pen,you were holding stones;and he just went back to Za living room. Return your stones from where you picked them.”
Baba wanted to come out and talk to you,he peeped through the Window,instead of each of you holding a notebook and a pen,you were holding stones;and he just went back to Za living room.Return your stones from where you picked them.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 18, 2020