Shehu Sani Mocks Buhari For Making U-Turn On His National Broadcast

Former member representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the national assembly, Shehu Sani has come out to mock president Muhammadu Buhari for making a u-turn over his national address earlier scheduled for Monday, 18th May.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the former lawmaker inferred that the president made the u-turn over perceived anger from the masses.

He wrote: “Baba wanted to come out and talk to you,he peeped through the Window,instead of each of you holding a notebook and a pen,you were holding stones;and he just went back to Za living room. Return your stones from where you picked them.”