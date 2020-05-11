Shehu Sani Queries FG Plans To Feed Primary School Pupils

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has queried the plans of the federal government to continue its National Homegrown feeding program.

Recall that the Federal Government disclosed that the school feeding programme for pupils in primary schools will commence this week in four states.

Also Read: COVID-19 Patients In Nigeria Will Continue To Protest If… – Shehu Sani Says

Reacting to this news, the former lawmaker expressed that when the thousands of children troop out to be fed, they will violate all known coronavirus preventive measures.

He urged the federal government to reconsider its plan and instead focus on feeding the parents.

See his tweet below: