Shehu Sani Questions Claims Of Bed Space Shortage

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has queried the federal government cries of lack of bed spaces at the isolation centres across the country.

Recall that recently the Secretary-General to the Federation and chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha expressed that the various isolation centres for COVID-19 patients are running out of bed space.

Recall that on Thursday, the Lagos State Government announced that it will no longer be admitting mild cases of Coronavirus at the isolation centres in the state.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker queried how the bed spaces are getting filled up, when hundred patients are not occupying a ward at a time.

See his post below: