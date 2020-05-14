Shehu Sani Raises Eyebrow On ‘Treated And Discharged’ COVID-19 Patients

A former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani has queried why the world is not noticing Nigeria but Madagascar if the people the latter is treating and discharging are truly COVID-19 patients.

The highly outspoken former senator raised the question as Nigeria treats and discharges people from the deadly disease everyday.

He wrote: “Treated & discharged, treated & discharged; Why are we really too scared & panicky about what we can easily treat & discharge within days, if actually what we are treating & discharging is the same thing that is scaring us? Why is the World not taking notice of us but Madagascar?”