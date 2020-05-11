Shehu Sani Reacts As Jonathan Quits Politics

Former Kano lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the news that former President Goodluck Jonathan has announced his retirement from partisan politics.

Read Also: Jonathan Eulogises Late Yar’Adua 10 Years Afer Death

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the highly outspoken former lawmaker compared Jonathan’s comment to the likes of former president Obasanjo, Buhari, IBB and Atiku who once announced retirements from politics but made a shock u-turn.

He wrote:

IBB once said he quit politics & later returned to quit again. Obj once said he quit politics & later returned to back a candidate & quit again.PMB once said he quit & won’t contest again & later returned. Atiku once said he has reached his last bus stop only to board a train.GEJ….?