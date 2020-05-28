‘Shine Your Eyes, 90% Of Nigerian Men Cheat’ – Maduagwu Warns Toke Makinwa

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has advised popular on-air personality, Toke Makinwa to be careful before falling in love again because 90 per cent of men in Nigeria cheat.

The popular actor made this known in an Instagram post while reacting to a recent comment from the on air personality wherein she said she can not wait to fall madly in love again.

He wrote: “@tokemakinwa 90% of men in #Nigeria CHEAT, shine your eyes before you fall in love. 🦉🦉So many successful women in #Naija are single because they are afraid of ending up in a #relationship with a man that cheats. 🤷‍♀️I disagree with those who say ‘all men cheat’ because we still have 10% of #guys that dont cheat in this #country. 👬Why do men cheat?

“Well, thats a million #Dollar question that even the gods can not answer. 🤣Cheating is never a mistake, its a choice, #TokeMakinwa, you have always supported me and i see you as a dear #sister, aside the fact that you are #beautiful, intelligent and #romantic, 🍎you are also a priceless #diamond in a gentle rough. 💎Abeg, pray very well before you fall in #love with any man, there are so many beast in sheep clothing especially in #Lagos and #Abuja, my people true or false.”