‘Show Us Everything If You Want To Trend’ – Tekno Tells Seyi Shay

Popular singer, Tekno isn’t buying his colleague, Seyi Shay’s story of her photos being leaked online as he feels it is a publicity stunt gone wrong.

Information Nigeria recalls Seyi Shay came out to clear the air, stating that there was a deliberate attack on her Instagram page which resulted in some of her bedroom pictures going viral on Thursday.

TV personality, Shade Ladipo has refused to believe her claims and she is not the only one.

Reacting to the news, Tekno took to his Twitter page to carpet the singer by telling her to go the extra mile next time if she really wants to trend.

In his words;

”Show us everything if you want to trend… which one is back and chest lol.. #allofasudden“

Read Also: “I Never Had Money Issues With D’banj” – Don Jazzy (Video)

See his tweet below: