‘Shut Up And Go To Sleep’ – Nnamdi Kanu Tells Those Criticising Wike On Hotel Demolition

Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has lambasted those criticising Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for demolishing two hotels that flouted lockdown order in the state.

According to Kanu, those criticising Wike were asleep when Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State was demolishing property belonging to Biafrans, when he was Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Kanu said those criticising Wike were pretending to be dumb while el-Rufai was on rampage and therefore, should shut their mouths and go to sleep like they were doing during that era.

In a statement entitled, “Wike Hotel Demolition and all the Furious Sanctimonious Humbug,” personally signed by Mazi Kanu and made available by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, he said: “Some of the raging hypocritical voices of righteous indignation we are hearing today were never heard when el-Rufai was busy terrorising and pauperising thousands of Biafran businessmen by demolishing their hotels, bars, restaurants and homes in Abuja.

“When el-Rufai was busy terrorising and pauperising thousands of Biafran businessmen by demolishing their hotels, bars, restaurants and homes in Abuja, some of the raging hypocritical voices of righteous indignation we are hearing today were never heard.

“They never uttered a word nor made a sound because they were and still are afraid of the murderous tendencies of those who are still demolishing legitimate Igbo businesses in Abuja.

“Today, he is being touted as the next President of Nigeria by the same people condemning Governor Nyesom Wike.

“Current FCT Minister, Bello Mohammed, has simply carried on from where his predecessor, el-Rufai, stopped and has been busy demolishing far more expensive buildings in Abuja belonging to Biafrans than that destroyed in Igweocha by Wike.

“Does it mean I condone or excuse Wike’s administrative overreach? Of course not. I do not condone it because he went too far.”

But we must understand that operators of that very establishment risked the lives of thousands of people in Rivers State and beyond.

“Potentially, they could have brought infections and death to thousands of people, either through Coronavirus infected Alimajiri or by inadvertently providing accommodation to Fulani killers streaming into our towns and villages from the North.

“Either way, the proprietors of the hotel placed thousands of lives at risk, whereas the Igbo businessmen and families whose livelihoods were taken away by El-Rufai and Bello Mohammed in Abuja committed no offence known to law.”

