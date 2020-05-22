Side-Piece: Drake Apologizes, Clears The Air On Relationship With Kylie Jenner

Popular Canadian rapper, Drake has reacted to the reports that his ‘recently released’ song incited that Kylie Jenner is a side piece.

According to the rapper, the song was made three years ago and was never released and was only released now by mistake.

He also blamed one of his handlers at the Owl Sound Live set for leaking the song.

On his Instagram story on Thursday, Drake issued a written apology, stating that he didn’t intend to play the song.

“It’s a song that leaked three years ago and got scrapped shortly after,” he wrote.

The rapper continued, “Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.”

See His Post Here: