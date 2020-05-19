Simi Hits 7M Followers On Instagram; Appreciates Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi took to her Instagram page on Monday to appreciate her fans following a recent feat she attained on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the elated singer showed her gratitude as she garnered a whooping 7 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Simi wrote;

“All my life, I been blessed with love. such a gift. the love you show me, i thank you for and i pray to God I never get carried away and take it for granted. Thank you #SimiArmy🧡”

See full post below: