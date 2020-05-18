Simi Rants About How Women Struggle To Win

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye simply known and addressed as Simi has come out to rant about how women sweat for a spot at the “table” and spend everyday convincing people that they belong there.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she revealed that she woke up angry because of a conversation she had before bed.

She tweeted:

“I woke up angry today cos of a conversation I had before bed.

“Women are so strong. So OBVIOUSLY strong. You sweat blood for a spot at a table that disrespects your sweat. Then you spend EVERY SINGLE DAY convincing people you belong there. And the damn table isn’t even all that.

“And when you say “Fuck it. My life, my rules.” They ask why. It’s because it never ends. Nothing is ever enough. And complaining is a waste of time. This is why most of the women that STAY winning have to win on their own terms. Ass-kissing is exhausting.

“Today is not the day tho. I’m coming.

“If I didn’t vent, I woulda stayed mad. How’s ur day going?”

