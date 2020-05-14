Simi Warns Those Addressing Her As ‘Dear’ Or ‘Ma’

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye simply known and addressed as Simi has come out to issue a stern warning to people who address her as ‘dear’ or ‘ma.’

The singer, while speaking via her official Twitter handle on Thursday, expressed that she does not know what to do with such people.

However, she asked them to ensure that it ends immediately.

“I don’t know what to do about people that call me “dear” or “ma”. Let it end pls.”