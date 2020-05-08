Simi’s Mum Takes Part In #Dudukechallenge (Video)

Jedidah Ogunleye, the mother of promising singer, Simi has hopped on the #DudukeChallenge which was started by her daughter to promote her new single.

Information Nigeria recalls the 31-year-old talented singer took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a cute video of herself dancing to her song, Duduke with her baby bump

Taking to the photo-sharing app once again, the singer shared a video of her and her mother participating in the challenge.

Read Also: Simi Reveals Meaning Of Her New Song, ‘Duduke’

The person with the most creative video ultimately wins 200 thousand naira.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_5UbteJ4w6/?igshid=gmmpzlujsmhv