Sinach Becomes First African To Top Billboard USA For Christian Songwriter Category (Photo)

Popular gospel singer, Osinachi Okoro-Joseph, better known as Sinach, has taken to her Instagram page to make a big announcement.

The elated gospel artiste emerged the top Christian songwriter on the billboard chart in the USA for the past 7 weeks.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the singer shared a screenshot of the chart page with the caption;

“So apparently We have been No 1 on billboard USA for Christian song writer for 7 weeks !! Look at God!! First Black person 😳😳😳😳😳😳

First from Africa … So grateful to God!! Thank you”

See the full post below: