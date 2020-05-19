Singer, Burna Boy Finally Reveals Why Nigerians Hate Him

Popular Afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has opened up on the reason he is disliked by Nigerians.

Taking to his Snapchat account, the Anybody crooner shared a post which reads;

“They love me but the hate me, because I tell them what they NEED to hear and not what they WANT to hear.“

Information Nigeria recalls the singer reacted to Forbes reports that his net-worth is $3.5m which when converted is approximately N1.3B.

Read Also: “Burna Boy Came With Truth In His Lyrics” – Akon Tells U.S Rapper, Fat Joe (Video)

See his full post below: