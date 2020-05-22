Singer Dbanj Buys Brand New Bentley For His Wife (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, decided to spoil his beautiful wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

Information Nigeria recalls the love struck couple welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

The singer recently went out his way to purchase a tear rubber Bentley worth millions of Naira for his wife.

Lineo took to her Instagram story on Friday to show off the luxurious automobile which had no plate number.

The singer’s wife uploaded a boomerang video of the brand new car sitting in her driveway and one could tell that she is pretty excited.

Watch the video below: