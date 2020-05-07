Singer Dotman Reveals Why He Is In America

A media personality, @amal_kash got told off by Nigerian artiste, Dotman after she asked him why he moved to America.

During their Instagram live broadcast, the singer, whose real name is Olatunji Oladotun Alade, slammed the person feeding the lady with information about him as he revealed he is on tour in the United States of America.

@amal_kash also took a swipe at the singer for the way he responded to her question.

Dotman later made a video in which he reacted to reports that he delivers pizza as he hurled insults at the rumor mongers.

Watch the video below: