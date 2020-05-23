Singer, Emma Nyra Shares Sultry Photos On Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer, Emma Nyra recently took to her official Instagram page to share some of her sultry photos.

The mum of two revealed she has been working out and her trainer is really good.

Nyra decided to taunt her fans and followers by showing off her banging body and to prove that her efforts in the gym are finally paying off.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the singer shared photos in which she wore a swimsuit.

See the photos below: