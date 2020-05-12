Singer, Kcee Welcomes Baby Boy On Wife’s Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Kcee has welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his wife, Ijeoma on her birthday.

The elated singer broke the news of the arrival of his son via Instagram on Tuesday.

This comes few hours after IGP ordered that his brother, E-Money be investigated and 6 police officers attached to him be withdrawn.

Kcee shared photos of his wife and son with the caption;

“When counting the luckiest people on earth I count myself first , my wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy (King Kwemtochukwu Okonkwo) today which happens to be her birthday . The mother , the father , the new born baby , Kanye ,Sommy and off course his favorite uncle @iam_emoney1 are all doing very well. You all should pls help me wish @misseijay a happy birthday and ask her what she wants as her birthday gift cos money no be problem. God is the greatest no 🧢 Cc @mrchidozie”

