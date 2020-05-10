Singer, May D Calls Out Psquare ‘For Not Believing In Him’

Nigerian singer, Akinmayokun Awodumila popularly known as MayD has taken to social media to recount his ordeal in the hands of his former friends, Psquare.

According to MayD, the duo never believed in him and refused to sign him from the start and only wanted to sign him after he started making waves.

Watch the clip below;

Nigerians have now taken to social media to react to his revelation.

IzzyDahniel wrote: “Bro you only sparked, you never blew!”

Roasted Amala wrote: “Hehehehe MayD wan blow dah time shaaa… e attempt to blow shaaa Buh… we no jus hear d sound dahs all”

Sir Tijaja wrote: “This is one artiste I thought will last for at least for a decade when he started. This music industry get as e be. One minute you are consistently dropping beautiful jams after jams, next minute o ti disappear.”