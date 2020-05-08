Singer Niyola Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Late Dad

Nigerian singer Niyola has taken to social media to celebrate her dad who passed a couple of years ago.

Sharing a photo of him on her page, the singer who was formerly signed to Banky W’s EME records wrote;

”You would have been a year older today, a very special age at that . I wonder what it would have been like with the way times have changed though . Its been months and it still feels so weird that you’re not here anymore . It’s foreign to me that I am not staying up to be the first to say Happy birthday to you . I miss you so much my first love, but I am here with everything you taught me and it’s more than enough . ❤️always !”