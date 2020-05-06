Singer, Oritsefemi Celebrates Daughter As She Clocks 16

Popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter as she turns 16 on Tuesday

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the “Double Wahala” crooner shared a beautiful photo of his daughter, Esther and he also prayed for her.

It didn’t end there as he also shared a video of the 16 year old with her birthday cake.

The singer, his wife, Nabila Fash and his other daughter could be heard in the background singing for the birthday girl.

Oritsefemi captioned the post;

“Happy sweet sixteen birthday to you … my daughter @m.e.l.i.a_5 I wish you more blessings, more knowledge , long life and prosperity”

See his full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_znQuUAGnF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link