Singer Simi Dances With Her Growing Baby Bump (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a video of herself dancing with her growing baby bump.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with husband, Adekunle Gold, released a song titled ‘Duduke’ which is dedicated to their baby.

Fans of the singer have made videos of themselves dancing and singing to the song while trying to imitate being pregnant.

The singer reposted some of the videos on her page and her fans requested that she participates in the challenge because they also want to see her dancing with her baby bump.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress finally listened to their request as she shared her own video with the caption;

“ #DudukeChallenge They said “Simi can we see you dancing?” 😂

.

Follow me on @tiktok and lemme see whether you can move your body like this with ur real bellies or fake towels…no judgement.“

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_xr8nhJk8E/?igshid=1kqn5o63vqpq2