Singer, Tiwa Savage Celebrates Eid; Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page to share the lovely photos of herself above.

The single mum of one was pictured sitting in one of her luxurious automobiles which had her surname engraved on the seat’s headrest.

Savage wore a black abaya and black turban and she completed the look by wearing a pair of designer sunglasses and a black bag.

The singer also wished her Muslim fans a happy Eid Al Fitr celebration as she captioned the photos;

‘I know the moon was not sighted yesterday but celebrating with my Muslim friends and family in addy.

See her full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAh35CrBRIR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link