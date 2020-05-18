Singer, Tiwa Savage Says She Is Suffering From Anxiety Attacks

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage recently took to her Instagram story to pray for people, who suffer from anxiety disorder.

This condition is the sudden episode of intense fear or anxiety and physical symptoms, based on a perceived threat rather than imminent danger.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the 40-year-old singer revealed she also has the same condition as she wrote;

“Special prayers for those of us who suffer from anxiety attacks”.

