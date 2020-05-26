Six Reasons Nobody Can Compete With Me – Bobrisky

Controversial male Barbie, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has come out to state that nobody can compete with him as the number one cross-dresser in the country.
Speaking via his official Instagram page, he went on to highlight six reasons why he can not be competed with as thus:
She wrote: “You posted someone last week ranting to take over 😂😂😂😂😂. Let me list out reason nobody of such can never compete with me 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻
1) I own a house 🏡 worth 85,000,000
2) a Range Rover worth 35,000,000
3) a Benz worth 12,000,000
4) Bentley worth 52,000,000
5) over 2million followers
6)fly Emirate first class only !
Lastly am breaking internet on my birthday 31st August wait for it. Come learn from ur mama 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 I will school u for free