Sixty COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

Sixty Coronavirus patients in Lagos state have been discharged after testing negative for the disease.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

The state governor announced that the patients, 40 males and 20 females, were discharged from isolation centres at Yaba, Ibeju-Lekki and Eti-Osa.

This recovery would be the highest number the state has recorded since the outbreak of the disease.

“60 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 20 females & 40 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Ibeju-Lekki & Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with their family,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.