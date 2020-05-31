Slimcase Apologizes For Undermining Death Of Teenage Girl In Lagos

Popular Nigerian rapper, Slimcase has begged for forgiveness from Nigerians after he left a thoughtless comment on Instagram.

Social media users slammed the rapper over his response to someone attempting to bring his attention to the unjust killing of a 16-year old girl named Tina.

Tina was allegedly shot and killed by the Police in Lagos.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Slimcase reacted to the death of an African-American man, identified as George Floyd, who was killed by some police officers in the US.

Sharing a photo of Flyod, he wrote;

“FAME AFTER DEATH… any positive blow wey I gats blow God Let me blow am now that I am alive not after I am dead George A sacrifice for d change in black history.”

A follower took to his comment section to tackle him for turning a blind eye to Tina’s death.

Responding to the comment, the rapper, shocked many as he insinuated that Floyd’s death was global issue while Tina’s death is for local news channels to publicize.

In his words:

“We talking about a global pandemic here. Leave the Lagos girl for Channels to talk about am.”

The rapper’s comment caused a stir on social media.

Realizing his mistake, Slimcase released a video in which he apologized for his insensitive comment and he wrote;

”I am just knowing about the little girl cus I hardly check posts I am so so sorry I never meant it that way so sorry I apologize“

Read Also: Toyin Abraham Calls For Justice Over 16-Year-Old Murdered By A Police Man

See the comment and video below: