Social Media Now Deadlier Than Gun, Knife – Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has declared that social media is now deadlier than gun, knife and so on.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further described social media as a lethal weapon that allows the closest person to you come friendly and all smiles with a real account and at the same time use a fake account to slander you.

He wrote: “Social Media is such a LETHAL WEAPON that allows the closest person to you come friendly, all smiles with real account & simultaneously use fake accounts or proxies to hurt your brand, reputation & image with lies, half-information + blackmail. SM now deadlier than gun, knife etc”