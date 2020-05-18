Some Cultures And Religions Condemn Domestic Violence Victims Instead Of Helping – Victoria Inyama

Former Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has again taken to her IG page to speak on domestic violence and the stigmatization that comes with it.

The actress who herself is a domestic violence victim stated that it is about time people stop stigmatizing domestic violence victims.

”Stop the stigma!!

”A lot of people Experiencing Domestic Violence are silenced by Stigma because they are Ashamed of the how the Society will perceive them, My culture/ethnicity & most times Religion ( Some pastors & bible fanatics) condemn instead of help! I have personally been attacked, called out & criticised by a lot of Africans that believe Violence is a good form of communication…..

”Let’s use this MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK TO THINK OF THE DAMAGING EFFECTS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/ABUSE ON BOTH GENDERS & CHILDREN!

I WILL KEEP SPEAKING OUT

#NOSHAME #notodomesticviolence🚫”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAU0JOHAc47/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link