Some Nigerians May Go Back To Their Villages Soon – T.B Joshua

Prophet T. B. Joshua, founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) says hard times will follow immediately after the lockdown, advising everyone to cut their coat according to their cloth, according to The Nation.

According to T.B. Joshua, events like the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) occur once every 100 years.

The cleric said, to survive, some may have to “withdraw from the city to rural life or do away with some of their properties”.

Speaking in a LIVE feed to his congregation, the cleric said those who adjust to the new condition of things will be able to overcome while those who fail to do so may “go down with the times, either by disappointment, failure, death”.

According to him, the prophecy will begin to manifest from June.

“By the end of June to the first week of July, this will begin to become a point of reference: ‘This man said this; that man said it’ but it is God that said it,” Joshua added.