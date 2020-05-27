‘Some People Would Rather Post Faeces Than Help You Post Your Work – Actress Shan George

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Shan George took to her page to complain about the lack of support in the movie industry.

The actress shared a video where she expressed her dissatisfaction about how people do not support others but would rather post unimportant things on their social media platforms.

George stated that these people would take photos of an ant or faeces and share it but wouldn’t lend a helping a hand to promote other people’s work.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, she captioned the video;

“I dey vex this morning!! U remember those pple in school who wont give u one sheet from their exercise book? They r now on Instagram. U will beg and beg! #wickedness”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CArt_wOgiaq/?igshid=12uh20kmtf90d