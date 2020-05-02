Someone Is Impersonating Me To Get Donations, Late Kodak’s Mum Cries Out (Video)

Mother of late video vixen and dancer, Kodak has cried out to the public that somebody is currently using her name to get donations from the public.

Speaking via a now-viral video, she emphatically stated that she has not shared any account details online to ask for donations.

The late video vixen died after suffering electrocution while charging her phone in a studio around Omole estate.

Since the news of her death broke out, many celebrities have mourned her.

Watch the video below: